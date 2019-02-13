MISSOULA - Interstate 90 westbound lanes are closed at St. Regis after at least one avalanche occurred on the interstate.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) confirmed one slide occurred one mile east of the Montana/Idaho border near Lookout Pass.
MHP Sgt. Shawn Smalley said there may be an additional slide near the Haugan area. Smalley said there may be vehicles involved in the slide.
Westbound lanes of I-90 are closed at St. Regis and traffic is being rerouted.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they're available.
I-90 WB CLOSED DUE TO AVALANCHE AT ST. REGIS on I-90 AT ST REGIS at milepost 33.5 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) February 13, 2019
POSSIBLE SNOW SLIDE CREATING WB LANE BLOCKAGE on I-90 ONE MILE EAST OF MT/IDAHO BORDER ON I-90 at milepost ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) February 13, 2019