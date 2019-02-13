Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES, WITH 4 TO 8 INCHES ABOVE 6000 FEET. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH CAUSING BRIEF PERIODS OF NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ESPECIALLY ACROSS MONIDA, RAYNOLDS, AND TARGHEE PASS. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...SNOW ON GOING ACROSS HIGHER ELEVATIONS, WITH SNOW SPREADING TO THE LOWER ELEVATIONS BY THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. SNOW THEN CONTINUES UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. INCREASED AVALANCHE DANGER EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&