Construction crews working near a bridge in Butte hit a gas line shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday. 

An excavator was working near the Texas Avenue bridge and hit a 12-inch gas service line under the bridge. 

Law enforcement on-scene said the line has been secured and there is no threat to the public. 

Crews expect the repair to take up to 10 hours because they have to put a shutoff valve on the gas line. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Texas Avenue and Civic Center Road are both closed. The area around McGrath Park is also closed.

