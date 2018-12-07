Construction crews working near a bridge in Butte hit a gas line shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday.
An excavator was working near the Texas Avenue bridge and hit a 12-inch gas service line under the bridge.
Law enforcement on-scene said the line has been secured and there is no threat to the public.
Crews expect the repair to take up to 10 hours because they have to put a shutoff valve on the gas line.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Texas Avenue and Civic Center Road are both closed. The area around McGrath Park is also closed.