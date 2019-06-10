Road in Belgrade back open as authorities investigate report of person on train tracks

Authorities are investigating reports of a person on train tracks near Frontage Road and Jackrabbit in Belgrade.
The road was closed early Monday morning but has since reopened.
The train's conductor reported that there was a person on the tracks, and that the person may have been hit. After searching the area, authorities did not find that person or anyone who had been injured. Nothing was found at the scene.
Authorities with the Central Valley Fire Department are asking that everyone stay off the tracks, and say that this area is not a trail.