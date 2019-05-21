BOZEMAN- The Montana Department of Transportation is doing crack sealing on Kagy in Bozeman.
That crack sealing on Kagy is starting May 21.
The city posting to its Facebook that they have heard from many about significant delays.
The city is asking you to take an alternate route if possible to plan for delays during the next few days.
MDT's schedule for crack sealing around town is as follows and is dependent on the weather:
Kagy - Willson to Fort Ellis Road: May 21
Highland - Kagy to Curtiss: May 21
Durston - 7th to 19th: May 21- May 22
Peach - 7th to Rouse: May 21 - May 22
Oak - 7th to 19th: May 22
* Information from the City of Bozeman's Facebook