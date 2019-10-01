Road conditions on and around the Bozeman Pass
Courtesy of Dann Babcox Sr.
Livingston- Around mile marker 324 drivers are seeing snow and fog.
This is on the East of the Bozeman Pass. 
 
Dann Badcox, Fire Chief of Park County Rural Fire District #1 posted to Facebook that plows are out and to take it slow, allow for extra time.
 
You can check MDT cameras here before heading out the door.

Tags

News For You