Retirement spent volunteering Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN- A man in Bozeman is spending his retirement with the dinosaurs at the Museum of the Rockies.
But not uncovering them, showing them off.
Maury Irvine has been volunteering at the Museum of the Rockies for almost 31 years and his dinosaur tours are legendary.
You feel as though you've become part the exhibits as he educates you on every inch and square foot museum.
As you inch deeper into the museum you forget there is a life outside as he takes you on a journey through time.
Irvine takes a unique approach to the tours he gives, he traveled all over the world educating himself on the exhibits displayed right here in Montana and collecting coins and fossils to showcase during his tours.
If you're going through the space portion of the museum, Irvine will bring out his personal moon rock for you to touch that he purchased, if you're looking at fossils, he has a small one that he'll pass around your group.
Irvine goes the extra mile in making sure your tour is a memory of a lifetime.
“Oh it’s wonderful, I really, really, really enjoy talking to the children about this,” said Irvine.
There's no place in the world he'd rather be than showing 40 kindergartners a museum full of Montana relics.
“I have a serious affliction, I want to tell them everything about every item,” said Irvine, ‘It’s physically painful for me to go past in exhibit and not be able to tell them about it.”
It's obvious just by the way Irvine walks through the museum that he's a beloved member of the team.
Irvine has logged over 9,000 volunteer hours with absolutely no sign of slowing down.
Sharing his knowledge is more than volunteering it is a passion. That passion is displayed every day when he arrives at his second home at the Museum of the Rockies.
If you're lucky enough to be in the museum and you hear over the PA system, “a dinosaur tour will begin in five minutes,” run to Maury because chances are he's already waiting to give you a tour you'll never forget.