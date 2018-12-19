LIVINGSTON - After more than three decades of service in the Sheriff's Office, Park County Sheriff Scott Hamilton is retiring.
"It's bittersweet," Hamilton said at a celebration of his career on Tuesday. "I've been doing this a long time. Just seems like yesterday I put that badge on. Now, it's gonna be coming off here in less than two weeks."
Hamilton now passes the torch to Brad Bichler, the Sheriff-elect endorsed by Hamilton himself.
Bichler won the seat in November, beating former Sheriff's Deputy Dean Duvall.
"Brad's a squared-away guy," Hamilton said. "It's always the Sheriff's wish when he retires is to pass it on to the right person who's gonna take over, and Brad's absolutely that guy. He will take this department to heights that I never could, and I just can't wait to watch it happen."
Bichler has served in law enforcement for 14 years and has been with Park County since 2013. Still, he's aware of the shoes he's stepping into.
"The places that I see [Hamilton] very strong are some of the places that I feel like, you know," Bichler explained, "there could be some things that I could work on in those areas."
He hopes to build on Hamilton's legacy and keep the Sheriff's Office moving forward.
"It's run so well, and it has been run so well for years," he said. "The big thing for us will just be continuing to move forward with what we're doing and then maybe implementing... things that we feel like are the future for the Park County Sheriff's Office."
Sheriff Hamilton is looking forward to more free time, and spending time with his wife, children, four granddaughters and two grandchildren on the way.
But surrounded by friends and family in Livingston's City-County Complex, he can't help looking back fondly on a rewarding 31 years in law enforcement.
"It's been an unbelievable honor and a privilege to serve," said Hamilton.
Sheriff-elect Brad Bichler will take over the role of Sheriff on January 1, 2019.