BOZEMAN, Mont. - An exhibit focusing on reptiles, both dangerous and stunning, that's been in the works for three years is ready for visitors at the Museum of the Rockies
The turtles, snakes, and lizards called Florida home just a week ago, but now they're making themselves comfortable as Bozeman's newest residents. The reptiles are native to places much further away than Florida, though, including countries like Madagascar and Australia.
There are 19 reptiles that you'll be just a pane of glass away from, from soft-shell turtles to pythons and chameleons. But these remarkable animals might just be enjoyed most by the ones they're at eye level with.
"The displays are set low so children can get right eyeball-to-eyeball with bizarre turtles and the baby crocodiles," says Director of Marketing for the Museum of the Rockies, Alicia Harvey. "And it was just awe and amazement because we just don't see this in Montana. What we have on display is not really what you see at a pet store."
"Reptiles: the Beautiful and the Deadly" opened on Friday night, with 1,200 museum members welcoming the 19 new reptiles to Bozeman.
The exhibit is included in museum admission, and it will be available for visitors to see until September 13th.