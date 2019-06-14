Congressman Greg Gianforte announced Friday he is running for Governor.
The Republican from Montana made the announcement at the annual Montana GOP convention.
He will face Attorney General Tim Fox and State Senator Al Olszewski in the Republican primary. Secretary of State Corey Stapleton has also announced he plans to run for governor, but party insiders say he is now considering running for Gianforte's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Gianforte ran for governor in 2016 and lost to Steve Bullock in a tight race.
Gianforte was elected in 2017 in a special election to fill a seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, who was tapped to be interior secretary. Gianforte was re-elected to his first full term in Congress in 2018.