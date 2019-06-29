HELENA – With the Fourth of July celebrations coming up, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest wants to remind visitors not to use or carry fireworks on any and all state and federal lands.
The possession and use of fireworks aren’t allowed year-round on state and federal lands, and lands covered under the National Forest System, according to the HLCNF. Those caught violating that rule could face fines of up to $300.
Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires a year, including 16,900 outdoors, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
On its main website, the HLCNF writes, “If you want to enjoy fireworks, please find appropriate locations to do so, or join in one of the many community fireworks events!”
If you’d still like to plan a trip to the forest, here are a few tips from the HLCNF to do so:
- Have a forest map handy, and tell someone in advance where you plan to go in the forest.
- Avoid driving through flooded roads, as many roadways have sections that have partially or completely eroded.
- Check the weather before you head out, and carry enough food, water, clothes and gear.
- Follow travel laws when using all-terrain or off-highway vehicles.
- Don’t forget to clean up after yourself before you leave.
While Forest Service Offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 in honor of Independence Day, you can still buy firewood permits and forest maps at the following locations:
- Helena: South’s Market, Broadwater Market, Rockhand Hardware, and Capital Sports and Western;
- Townsend: Town & Ranch True Value;
- Elliston: Elliston Store;
- Lincoln: Grizzly Hardware;
- Choteau: Rex’s Food Farm;
- Augusta: Allen’s Manix Store;
- GreatFalls: Scheel’s Sports and North 40 Outfitters;
- Stanford: By-Way Service;
- Hobson: Nancy’s Country Market;
- Lewistown: Sports Center;
- Neihart: Neihart Inconvenience Store;
- Harlowton: Wheatland County Sherriff’s Department;
- Vaughn: Valley Country Store (Eli’s Sinclair Station);
- WhiteSulphurSprings: Meagher County Sherriff’s Department.
For more information, you can visit HLCNF’s Facebook page or their official website.