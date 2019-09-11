9/11 remembrance event in Bozeman for first responders
9/11 Memorial & Museum

BOZEMAN- Today in Bozeman the American Legion Post 14 will host its annual patriot's day appreciation for first responders and remembrance of those that lost their lives on 9/11. 

Services will start at 9:03 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of the l American Legion at 225 E. Main St.

This is a thank you to our 1st responders that are there every day for us, this will be a chance to share some coffee, cocoa, and donuts with them. 

Sheriffs from all over the state will be in attendance. 

More can be found here. 

Tags

News For You