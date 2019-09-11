9/11 remembrance event in Bozeman for first responders

BOZEMAN- Today in Bozeman the American Legion Post 14 will host its annual patriot's day appreciation for first responders and remembrance of those that lost their lives on 9/11.
Services will start at 9:03 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of the l American Legion at 225 E. Main St.
This is a thank you to our 1st responders that are there every day for us, this will be a chance to share some coffee, cocoa, and donuts with them.
Sheriffs from all over the state will be in attendance.
