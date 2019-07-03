BOZEMAN - 24 hours and counting before the Gallatin County Fairgrounds will fill with food trucks, fireworks, and 5,000 of your closest friends for the annual Festival of the Fourth.
Organizers say fireworks are guaranteed, whether bad weather hits Bozeman or not.
But fireworks won’t be the only thing lighting up the night on Thursday: the Lazy Owl String Band will return for its second year to perform bluegrass under the stars.
The Festival of the Fourth is put on by the Gallatin Lions Club to bring community members together. The event runs on generosity; local businesses donate and individuals who want to support it can donate in one of the striped red and white buckets Lions Club members will have on Thursday night.
The Gallatin County Fairgrounds gates will open at 9 PM with the Lazy Owl String Band kicking off the night around the same time. Fireworks will start at 10:30.
Montana Right Now is helping sponsor the event and will be bringing live coverage throughout the night.