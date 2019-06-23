A new era of mental health treatment is beginning in Montana, marked by the official June 2019 closure of the Montana Developmental Center.
But the future is at times unclear. Two years after severe budget cuts, the state is still struggling to keep up with the demand for disability resources, forcing parents to fight a constant uphill battle of bureaucracy, misunderstanding, and systematic failures; many times, simple solutions seem very possible, if it wasn’t for all the red tape getting in the way.
As a result, a new generation of parents is emerging across the state… the “Red Tape Warriors.”
Watch our half-hour special above.