BOZEMAN-Record airport growth in Bozeman keeps people coming at high rates.
Last year was a record year for the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, facilitating 1.5 million passengers.
This year travel is already up 23% in Gallatin County.
Making for a great winter tourism season and setting us up for a very successful summer tourism season.
According to airport director Brian Spernger that's about 150,000 additional passengers up from this time last year.
Spernger adds that Spokane and Boise facilitate roughly 3.5 million passengers a year and with Bozeman's airport expansion the expectation is to eventually add more to the current 1.5 million.
The expansion will allow for larger planes to land bringing more people into Gallatin County.
Spernger added that the influx of people is not only good for the airport but it's good for shops in downtown Bozeman.
“150,000 additional passengers in and out of the airport and for each one of those passengers the economic impact is $1000 you add all that up and it becomes pretty significant,” Spernger said.
Spernger said that residents can expect to see a few new flights this summer, a direct flight to Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Detroit.