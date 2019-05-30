As the days get hotter with summer, a Montana state auditor from the Commissioner of Securities & Insurance wants to remind people across the Treasure State to prepare for the upcoming fire season.
Matt Rosendale says one of the steps you can take is creating a checklist and taking photos/video of items at home that could be damaged or destroyed in a fire. Physical lists should be kept in a fireproof safe at another location, but Rosendale recommends keeping a digital copy online.
Additionally, Rosendale says property owners and renters should take a thorough look at their insurance policy and talk about any concerns with their insurance agent. Many policies cover indirect effects of wildfires, like damage from smoke. While living expenses during mandatory evacuations are often covered, you’ll need to keep track of costs and receipts beforehand.
Anyone who doesn’t have insurance is asked to get coverage now, since insurance companies do not cover properties that are at risk of being destroyed.
“Don’t wait until there’s a fire approaching your property to get prepared,” said Rosendale. “People living in the wildland-urban interface or with property in fire-prone areas especially need to take steps ahead of time to be ready for fire season. Warmer weather will bring dryer conditions and higher fire risk, so now’s the time to make sure you’re ready in case of a wildfire.”
Additionally, you can also clear flammable items around your property to create a protective space. For instance, you can remove brush, trim trees, mow grass and clean pine needles from roofs and gutters.
After a blaze, you’re encouraged to take photos of any and all fire damage before it’s cleaned up.
Those who’ve experienced wildfire-related losses, have questions on insurance policies or are experiencing issues with their insurance company can contact Rosendale’s office at (406) 444-2040 or at the official CSI website.