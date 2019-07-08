BOZEMAN – In the midst of budgeting for 2020, Gallatin County leaders are facing challenges with the county’s rapid population growth.
It’s not news that the county is growing – and fast – but that growth is putting some pressure on local government as they try to keep up with money and staffing.
Gallatin County is growing at a rapid speed of 3% every year, meaning about 10 people move into the area every day.
The rising population puts pressure on county commissioners to work off a tight budget of $156.9 million, with a special focus on addressing a staff officials say isn’t big enough to handle the influx of people to the county.
The proposed budget adds 14 new staff members to reflect the county’s growth.
As health insurance costs rise, the budget provides for a 5% increase in health costs for its hundreds of employees.
It’s unclear if this will be enough, but commissioners say things could be worse.
"We're a growing county, so we've got lots of things happening,” says county commissioner Don Seifert. “Property values are rising. I always say in Gallatin County, we do have problems but because it's something good happened. And now we're trying to figure out the best way to deal with it."
Commissioners will vote on Tuesday morning to approve the preliminary budget. The budget is expected to continue evolving before being adopted at the end of August.
While there’s no public comment time cut out to talk budgeting on Tuesday, residents can weigh in during public hearings at the commissioner meetings on July 23, 30, and August 6 at 9 AM in the Community Room at the Gallatin County Court House.