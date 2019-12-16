Rally in support of Impeachment to be held in Bozeman and across Montana ahead of the historic vote in the House of Representatives

BOZEMAN- GLAM Grassroots Legislative Advocacy Model & Manual and MOVEON.org will host a rally in support of impeachment in Gallatin County on Tuesday.
MOVEON.org is helping to coordinate events across the country under the title “Nobody Is Above the Law,” these events will be preceding the impeachment vote on Wednesday.
Regional events are scheduled in Missoula, Helena, Kalispell, Bozeman, and Billings.
The Bozeman event will take place outside the Gallatin County Courthouse, event organizers posted to their Facebook event to bring, “whistles, bells, pots, pans, flashlights, and signs…and a bag of Cheetos.”
The Bozeman event is slated to begin around 4:30 p.m. you can get more information here.