BOZEMAN- A blank wall is being mobilized to save endangered species.
It's slowly evolving, soon it will have greens, pinks, blues and a bird on it.
But not just any bird, a bird that is endangered that the festival hopes to save.
One of the projects the Sweet Pea Festival is working with the endangered species mural project.
Artist Juliene Sinclair has painted murals across town and across the world.
Recently she painted the one on the back of the fly-fishing shop in downtown Bozeman.
But this wall is different because she showcasing the beauty of an endangered bird to save it.
“I naturally became really excited, I love animals, I love murals, and I like to honor animals especially in peril,” Sinclair said.
Part of the Sweet Pea Festival's mission is to give back to the community and in total they’ve given back over $380,000 for the arts.
The mural she’s working on will feature two whooping cranes and is being funded by the Sweet Pea Festival.
“The whooping cranes are beautiful,” Sinclair said, “they’ve had an interesting and rough history and I’m looking forward to honoring them in a big really beautiful way.”
Sinclair and Sweet Pea are hopeful that her art will help make a difference in protecting these animals.