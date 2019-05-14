Prospera Women’s Business Center in Bozeman wins national award

BOZEMAN- Starting a small business is hard but the Prospera Women’s Business Center in Bozeman just won an award for making it a litter easier.
That work was recognized with a national award from the Small Business Association.
Starting a restaurant, a bed and breakfast or even a wedding shop is no small undertaking and a big dream for many.
The center wants to help you take your dreams from nothing to a brick-and-mortar shop all with an education that help you get off to a great start.
Suzi Berget White, Director of the Women’s Business Center says problems with starting a new business is often times little things like not knowing how to read a financial spreadsheet or proper funding.
So with the help of the education, they provide the goal is that your business is around longer than a year.
White says she loves walking down Main Street and knowing she had a small hand in helping people with the shops she sees and that this award is extremely validating.
“We are absolutely humbled about this national award because typically Montanans are kind of forgotten about up here no one really knows who we are or what we do,” said White “here we are creating innovating programming that the other centers aren’t doing throughout the United States.”
White adds that programming is a big part of why they are so strong.
“Through our strategic partnerships and our innovative programming and really just trying to create an ecosystem where women can succeed and thrive and feel supported,” said White.
White added that one thing that often times stops women from starting their own businesses is children. So even come up with a plan to help you with that, if you're attending one of the classes they have discount programs was set up with local daycare's to help you.
The four major points they use to help build a strong business are-
- No-cost business counseling
- Low-cost business trainings
- Gap financing
- Business development grants
No-cost business counseling, throughout the state, with the focus of women but they will help anyone who needs it.
Low-cost business trainings, they have over 100 in-person trainings throughout the Gallatin Valley for men and women.
Gap financing, where they partner with banks to help businesses get the business financing that they need.
Business development, for grants.
The goal of the center is to help women business owners stay successful and continue to support the Montana economy.
They host countless events for networking throughout the month here’s a sample of what’s coming up-
Tuesday, May 21
Networking in Nature
8-9:30am | The M trailhead | Free
Wednesday, May 29
Grow with Google
9-11am | Free | MT Manufacturing Extension Center |
Friday, May 31
Managing with a Coach Approach
8:30am-3:30pm includes lunch | Members $225, Non-Members $275
Tuesday, June 11
Women Owned Business Tour
12-1pm | Free | Please register at prosperamt.org
Wednesday, June 12
Grow with Google
9-11am | Free | Belgrade
Wednesdays, July 10, 18, and 25
Power Up: Create Your Business, Financial & Marketing Plan
9am-Noon, each session | Members $200, Non-Members $275, 2nd company representative, $125
Thursday, July 11
Grow with Google
9-11am | Free | Big Sky Medical Center, Big Sky
Tuesday, July 16
Women Owned Business Tour
1-2pm | Free | Please register at prosperamt.org
Thursday, July 18
Understanding Financial Statements
9-11am | Members $35, Non-Members $65