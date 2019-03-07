Proposed bill would cut tax on barrel of beer, could lead to more stable beer prices

The price to fill up a growler of your favorite Montana beer may go down, if new federal legislation passes in Congress.
Senator Steve Daines joined other politicians this week in co-sponsoring the craft beverage modernization and tax reform act.
Right now, breweries producing fewer than 60,000 barrels of beer pay an excise tax of seven dollars a barrel.
If passed, the bill would permanently establish the excise tax for small craft breweries at $3.50 per barrel on the first 60,000 barrels. Then $16 per barrel up to two million barrels.
Tamarack Brewing Co-Owner Josh Townsley says the bill would help all of Missoula's local breweries grow their business.
"Most small breweries in Montana operate on pretty thin margins. So any break is a good break,and allows us to reinvest back into employees and equipment," Townsley said.
Townsley said the bill could help balance the cost of beer production, which has risen in recent years.
While he did not say the proposal will lead to cheaper pints, Townsley said it would help them stabilize the price of beer over the years.
The reform act was proposed this week, and has not yet been schedule for a vote.
If passed, it will take effect January 2020.