Proposed bill would cut tax on barrel of beer, could lead to more stable beer prices

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES IN THE VALLEYS AND 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND AT PASS LEVEL. * WHERE...MADISON AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. MOTORIST SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED AND SLICK ROADWAYS. STRUCTURES STRESSED BY THE WEIGHT OF THE CURRENT SNOWPACK COULD BE FURTHER STRESSED BY THE ADDITIONAL NEW SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN GALLATIN COUNTY... AT 610 PM MST, AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WAS LOCATED OVER BELGRADE, OR 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF BOZEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 5 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BOZEMAN, BELGRADE, FOUR CORNERS AND BOZEMAN HOT SPRINGS. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS...PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 90 FROM BELGRADE TO BOZEMAN PASS, ALONG WITH HIGHWAY 191 FROM BELGRADE TO GALLATIN GATEWAY. VISIBILITIES WILL DROP QUICKLY TO LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE IN THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW. A QUICK 1 TO 2 INCHES OF NEW SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE. ICY AND SNOWPACKED ROADS ARE EXPECTED.