An ecology professor from the University of Montana and a paleoecology expert from Montana State University are being honored as two of the nation's top scientists.
A UM release says Jim Elser, professor and director of the Flathead Lake Biological Station, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences.
Elser said he hopes he can use the position to protect water resources such as Flathead Lake from climate change, pollution and invasive species.
He specializes in ecological stoichiometry, the study of how energy and chemical elements work together in ecological systems.
The designation makes him the second active Montana member of the National Academy of Sciences after MSU Regents Professor Cathy Whitlock, who was also inducted into the academy this spring.
Whitlock is an MSU researcher who studies paleoecology, which "looks at the past to understand how ecosystems have evolved in the face of changing climate, natural disturbances and human pressure."
An MSU release says part of her work includes looking at how the Yellowstone fires of 1988 affected the landscape.
The release says Whitlock gave a presentation this past weekend to the academy, where she spoke among professors from Harvard and Yale University.