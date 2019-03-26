Proclamation naming this week Travis Atkins week in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN- Saluting the brave.
Today the Gallatin County commissioners will announce a formal proclamation naming this week Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins week.
Atkins was killed in operation Iraqi freedom when he used his own body to cover a detonation from a suicide bomber, saving the lives of three American soldiers.
Atkins is from Bozeman, he went to Emerson School and eventually graduated Bozeman High School, and between tours, he briefly attended the University of Montana.
“I think Travis Atkins sacrifice was probably indicative of the patriotism and the love of country that a lot of Gallatin County citizens have,” County Commissioner Don Seifert said.
Seifert says at today's commissioners meeting the MSU Veterans Association will present the colors in his honor and anyone who would like to attend this welcome.
Wednesday Atkins son will accept the Medal of Honor on his father's behalf at The White House.
Friday an honor guard will escort Atkins mom and dad from the airport. The honor guard will consist of members of the Montana Highway Patrol and Belgrade Police.
The public is encouraged to line the route the honor guard will take, from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport
- Frontage Road via Airway Boulevard
- Right on Frontage road to Jackrabbit
- South on Jackrabbit South
Arrive at Airway Blvd by 3:15 and park along the roadway and help create the “PATH OF HONOR.”
If you would like to watch the Medal of Honor ceremony click on this link here on Wednesday.