Preservationists look to save a part of Manhattans history as Gallatin County gets ready to replace it

Manhattan, MT- The Nixon Gulch Bridge in Manhattan is sparking conversation throughout Gallatin County over the preservation of the past and safety for the future.
A decision was just recently made by the commissioners to replace the bridge for safety reasons.
But members of the historical society in Manhattan say they don’t want to see the bridge go.
“I’ve lived here for 70 years and this has been a focal point of the community,” Elaine Skinner Hale with the Historic Preservation Board of Gallatin County said, “[it’s been used] for recreation, swimming, fishing, boating, a lot of different things, a lot of family activity.”
It’s the happy memories that have pushed Hale to work to save the bridge.
“All the kids came out here they used to climb on it,” Hale said, “my little brother climbed on it a lot.”
She explains that even this last summer you could find dozens of people gathered around the old bridge to swim.
But Don Seifert the County Commissioner Chair says it’s not disregard for the past but a matter of timing and safety.
The bridge is around 100-years-old and sat in a different portion of the county until 1920 when it was moved to Manhattan.
“It’s an old bridge, it’s structurally deficient and factually deficient as well,” Seifert said, “it’s a one-lane bridge, the approaches on it are bad.”
With the area growing and residential areas expanding across the river the matter of safety is what's driving this conversation.
“It’s difficult to get heavier equipment across,” Seifert said, “fire equipment, fire apparatus, garbage trucks, school buses can’t get across it right now, so it’s a bridge that needs to be replaced.”
The county says due to water levels in the river they only have a limited window of time to get the construction done.
The historical society is hoping is that down the road as more bridges need to be replaced they can be involved in the early design elements of the replacement.
“The history of our county is really important and it’s growing so rapidly, and we’re losing so much of it so quickly,” Hale said, “this is really important for us to all come together and work collaboratively and not have conflict over things like it.”
Right now the county is moving forward with plans to replace the bridge. But they are still waiting on one permit.
Seifert says that the commission is very interested in finding a new home for the bridge with in the country to be displayed as an art piece.