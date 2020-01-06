MANHATTAN, Mont. - A battle is being waged over the historic Nixon Bridge north of Manhattan, as those hoping to keep the structure intact clash with neighbors and county leaders who say the bridge's prime is long-gone.
The truss bridge, which sits over the Gallatin River on Nixon Gulch Road, is at the center of a debate between preservationists and Gallatin County. While it's been there since 1891, in February 2018, county commissioners voted to replace the historic structure with a more modern alternative.
Local homeowners who use the bridge daily say it doesn't meet modern safety standards, with the weight limits making it impassable for some farm equipment and emergency vehicles.
Four preservationist groups have tried to raise money to save the bridge, but none have been able to hit the goal so far.
The county plans to replace the bridge with a two-lane concrete alternative, preserving a portion of the original bridge and either moving it to a new location where a different group will care for it or creating educational materials to continue telling the bridge's story.