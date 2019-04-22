CARDWELL - A blaze that burned 70 acres in Madison County this weekend – the University Fire - has been contained.
The fire broke out around 3 PM on Friday afternoon, and burned on South Boulder Road, just south of Cardwell, a small town that lies between Butte and Bozeman. Crews of more than three dozen from the Beaverhead U.S. Forest Service, and the Harrison, Madison Valley Rural, and Whitehall Volunteer Fire Departments battled the blaze.
According to Harrison Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Boice Atkinson, the fire came right up to the steps of one home, and in other places the fire line burned just 30 feet from a number of cabins.
Atkinson says if it hadn’t started raining on Sunday, the fire might not have been contained so quickly and those homes would have been in even greater danger.
“It was really a godsend for that when it came down and started to [put the fire out],” said Atkinson. “So, we were happy to see it.”
While a few trees inside the barrier continue to smolder, the fire is under control.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation
Atkinson admits that the fire is early for what has come to be expected of Montana’s fire season, but he isn’t necessarily surprised that a fire was started with so many prescribed burns going on in the area.
“Everybody be careful out there,” he warns. “You never know when or where [something surprising could happen]. And the wind can always take [the fire] as quick as it gets started.”