BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Fire Department says they have exactly six minutes to get to you, but they want to move even faster.
The hope is that you never have to call them but their goal is to be six minutes away if you need them.
Keeping the public on the road safe, and getting to an emergency as quickly as possible is the goal of the fire department. However, fire trucks are not easy to navigate and can’t make sharp turns or fast movements.
“If you can move to the right that’s what we would prefer they do if they can’t move to the right the best thing to do is sit still,” Josh Waldo Fire Chief said “don’t give us an unanticipated movement that the firetruck has to react to, if you could move to the right that’s great if that’s not an option sit still and will navigate around you.”
It is important that no laws are broken while trying to get out of the way of a fire truck. Drivers should also never pull into oncoming traffic.
The goal is to be everywhere six minutes or less that’s what the fire department and the city have adopted as their policy and with your help that’s an achievable goal.