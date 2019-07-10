BOZEMAN- The county is working to fund the cash-strapped Gallatin Rest Home as part of its annual budget discussion.
Gallatin County Commissioners held a preliminary budget meeting on Tuesday.
The preliminary budget marks $400,000 for the Gallatin Rest Home's operations and staffing. The licensed nursing facility has 94-beds and serves patients on Medicare and Medicaid.
Gallatin Rest Home is currently operating in the negative and this could be a temporary solution to keep things up and running.
The new budget also calls for a total of six additional new positions in the county, a $125,000 operating fund for the Sheriff's Office, $90,000 for the City-County Health Department and raises for county employees.
The preliminary budget did pass the commissioners meeting with unanimous support, but we're weeks away from decisions being final.
A formal budget is expected to be adopted in August at the last budget hearing meeting on the August 27.
You can attend commissioners meetings on these dates to hear the progress on the budget:
July 16
July 23
August 6
August 16
August 20
You can also reach the commissioners at commissioner@gallatin.mt.gov to leave feedback.