BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County Commissioners heard the preliminary budget for the county.
This is an evolving budget, the final budget will be adopted down the road, the nuts and bolts were laid out for the commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.
Right now in that preliminary budget, the Gallatin Rest Home could be getting around $400,000 for operation and personnel.
The Gallatin Rest Home is currently operating in the negative and this could be a temporary solution to keep things up and running.
The new budget calls for a total of six additional new positions in the county, a $125,000 operating fund for the Sheriff's Office, $90,000 for the City-County Health Department and raises for employees employed by the county.
This preliminary budget did pass the commissioners meeting with unanimous support.
A formal budget is expected to be adopted in August at the last budget hearing meeting on the 27th.
You can attend commissioners meetings on theses dates to hear the progress on the budget,
July, 16
July, 23
August, 6
August, 16
August, 20
You can also reach the commissioners at commissioner@gallatin.mt.gov to leave feedback.