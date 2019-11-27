BOZEMAN - A building under construction suffered roof damage due to powerful winds on Seventh Avenue and W Aspen Street in Bozeman Wednesday.
Neighboring businesses were not affected by the blown off roof, however plastic bags were seen flailing around the area and into trees.
A nearby business says the building is under construction and will become a brewery once it's completed.
The building is currently owned by Great Northwest Construction.
Bozeman is experiencing winds up to 40 miles per hour on Wednesday.