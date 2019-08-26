LIVINGSTON - A planned temporary power outage will start in Livingston on Tuesday at 9 AM.
According to NorthWestern Energy, the outage is expected to last several hours and will impact NorthWestern customers on the south side of Livingston.
The outage is part of an effort by the company to upgrade services in order to accommodate Livingston’s growth. The changes will upgrade the capacity of the electric system serving Livingston from a 2,400 volt system to a 7,200 volt system. Additional switches will also be added to the electric system.
NorthWestern Energy says that both residential and commercial customers on Livingston’s south side will be impacted, including:
-All NorthWestern customers on the east side of the Yellowstone River that reside along Meyers Lane, to the west of W. Park Street/U.S. Highway 89 and Strong Lane
-Customers from W. Park Street to W. Geyser Street
-Customers from the alley between 8th Street and 9th Street from W. Geyser Street, south to W. River Drive.
Customers that share the alley between S. 12th Street and S. 11th Street from W. Park Street to W. River Drive will not be impacted during the August 27 outage.
NorthWestern says the outage is planned for daylight hours for safety reasons.
Over 30 NorthWestern service workers will be out in the area to replace the equipment.