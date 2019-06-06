GREAT FALLS – Much of North Central and Southwest Montana will be under a Weather Authority Alert starting Thursday afternoon due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

Potential areas affected include Great Falls, Helena and Bozeman, as well as several towns.

In addition to possible rain and lightning, the storm may also bring quarter-sized hail, as well as potentially strong and damaging winds with speeds of up to 60 miles-per-hour, according to the National Weather Service.

However, NWS says risk for the storm is currently slight, as they may be isolated and short-lived.

The agency asks residents and travelers in the area to plan ahead and have a safe place to go throughout the afternoon and evening in case a thunderstorm arrives in your area.

For more information, you can visit the official NWS Great Falls website.