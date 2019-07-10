Rollover crash near Bozeman sends 5 people to the hospital

BOZEMAN - Both directions of I-90 are at a standstill, as police respond to a rollover crash just east of Bozeman.
The crash happened around 7:45 Wednesday evening. Montana Highway Patrol says five people, including two juveniles, were injured. All were transported to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where they remain. Two adults are in critical condition. A Life Flight was also called onto the scene.
Drivers stuck on the interstate were forced to get off at the Bear Canyon Road and Main Street exits.
Right now, drivers are still advised to take alternate routes, although eastbound traffic is up to one lane and westbound traffic is open.
This story will be continuously updated once more information is learned.