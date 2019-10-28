Portions of West Babcock Street to be closed for construction starting Monday, October, 28 in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Portions of West Babcock Street will be closed in Bozeman starting Monday, October, 28 for construction work.
West Babcock Street between South 19th Avenue and South 15th Avenue will be closed to all traffic.
Businesses in the area will remain open, with access from Main street and South 19th. Drivers will be detoured to Main Street or West Koch Street during the project.
Construction taking place during the detour will allow for new water, fire, and, sewer services to be connected to main lines.
Crews will also work to relocate underground stormwater drainage, and Northwestern Energy intends to cap abandoned gas lines.
Over the course of the next few weeks, you'll want to allow for a little bit of extra time on your commute.
Crews will be working seven days a week, the detour and closure signage will be in place 24 hours a day.
Right now the goal is to complete the street work within two weeks, they tell us its weather permitting.
We did reach out over the weekend to see if the snow will cause a delay and have not yet heard back.