Yellowstone National Park is opening some of its most popular roads for the season Friday, and the park is waiving entrance fees on Saturday, April 20.
A park release says the roads that are now open include the West Entrance to Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful, Norris to Canyon Village, and the North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance.
Park officials say spring is a great time to see the park with fewer crowds and go skiing or snowshoeing.
But you may still have to be patient - park webcams showed a lengthy line of cars at the West Entrance on Friday.
