BOZEMAN, Mont. - Breweries may be a dime a dozen in Bozeman, but one of the city’s most popular establishments is expanding to another part of the Gallatin Valley, with Bridger Brewing opening a new location in Three Forks.
The announcement comes as part of a big rebrand, with the company unveiling a new logo and a mission that they say keeps its focus on Montana pride and adventures.
The Three Forks location will include a taproom and restaurant, but the biggest change is the production brewery that will allow the company its first chance to can its beer onsite.
Opening in 2013, Bridger has since become the largest taproom by sales and volume in the city, and one of the largest in the state.
Bridger’s owners have been looking at an expansion for years, due to a lack of space and their big goals for the future.
Daniel Pollard is Brewmaster and the Director of Operations at Bridger Brewing Company.
"We've only started kind of entering national competitions in the last couple years,” says Pollard. “We just recently actually back in October took a gold medal for our Bobcat brand ale at the Great American Beer Festival down in Denver, so that kind of pushed us a little further to keep the ball rolling on an expansion.”
The Three Forks location will break ground in the spring at its location along Highway 287 near the intersection of I-90.