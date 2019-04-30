A recent hire has people buzzing about when and if Montana Governor Steve Bullock will announce he's running for president.
Politico is reporting Bullock recently hired a communications director for his Big Sky Values PAC, calling it, "The clearest sign yet that he's nearing a White House run."
Our political analyst Lee Banville says at this point it's more of a question of when, not if, Bullock will make the big announcement.
"He did everything that you would expect someone who's about to announce they're going to run for president would do, he's done," Banville said. "Frankly, it would be a little more surprising at the end if he said, 'No, I'm not gonna do it.'"
So far, 20 Democrats have announced a run for president.
A recent CNN poll had Bullock polling at less than one percent in Iowa.
Candidates must be polling at one percent or higher to be included in the first debate in June.
Candidates can also qualify for the debate based on their fundraising totals.