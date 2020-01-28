BOZEMAN -- Police are seeking information on an altercation that happened between two skiers at Bridger Bowl in Bozeman on early Saturday afternoon, Jan. 25.
According to a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the altercation involved a skier in a green and black jacket and another skier in a blue sweatshirt.
They did not specify any more details of the altercation in the post.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at (406)582-2100 (extension 2).