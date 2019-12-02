BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man who allegedly asked children at the Bozeman Public Library to smell his marijuana, requested hugs, and later threatened to "shoot up" the library when reprimanded, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video from the jail on Monday morning.
Worku John Bradford is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center after being charged with criminal endangerment.
According to the police report, police officers apprehended Bradford last Thursday night after he reportedly threatened to rob patrons at a Bozeman bar. When he was arrested, officers found a mask, ammunition, and a stolen firearm.
Two days later on Saturday, November 30, Bradford was arrested again, this time at the Bozeman Public Library after allegedly asking children to smell his marijuana, requesting hugs from kids, and when he was turned down, threatening to return and "shoot up" the library.
Another man, Andrew Roberts, who reportedly entered the library with Bradford, was found inside the building hiding an illegal loaded handgun in his coat. He was also taken into custody.
The state's prosecutor brought up Bradford's lengthy criminal record, which includes disorderly conduct charges such as obstruction and assault with a bodily fluid, while in court on Monday. Bradford appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court the week before the library incident on a separate charge.
Judge Bryan Adams added that he was "gravely concerned with regards to the public safety aspect" of Bradford's threats.
The police report states that due to Bradford's previous, escalating behavior, his "unstable mental state which frequently involveds firearms violence," and his inclination to steal firearms "corroborates his threat to commit a mass public shooting on November 30, 2019."
Bradford, who works as a snow remover, cursed while leaving the courtroom, according to security personnel, who said the 19-year-old was "not happy with [Judge Adams'] decision."
Bradford cannot go within 500 feet of the Bozeman Public Library or have any contact with witnesses or children under the age of 18.
He faces up to ten years in jail and $50,000 for the charge of criminal endangerment.