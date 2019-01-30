UPDATE 4:25 PM: The Butte Civic Center is evacuated and Harrison Avenue from the transfer station to Olympia Avenue is also blocked off, as authorities continue to negotiate with an armed suspect on a bus.
A bomb squad arrived around 4:30 PM. Sheriff Ed Lester says the suspect has a handgun and may be carrying an explosive device.
A hostage was rescued earlier today.
People are asked to avoid the Butte Civic Center and the transfer station.
Buses are still running, but all pickups and drop-offs are now in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot, according to a civic alert.
UPDATE 3:40 PM: Sheriff Ed Lester says a hostage has been rescued, but authorities are still negotiating with a suspect on a bus outside the Civic Center.
Lester says the suspect is armed with a handgun and possibly an explosive.
UPDATE 3 PM: One person got off the Jefferson Lines bus and was quickly escorted away by law enforcement officers. One person remains on the bus.
We're working to confirm if the hostage is the person who got off the bus.
UPDATE 2:30 PM: A city employee who was evacuated reports that the suspect in a standoff is claiming to have a bomb and a gun, and took one hostage on the bus.
JP Gallagher, director of Butte parks and recreation, works in the Civic Center next to the bus transfer station.
Gallagher says the Jefferson Lines bus was on a route between Missoula and Billings when the bus stopped at the Butte transfer station because the suspect wanted to go to the courthouse.
Other passengers reportedly got off the bus before the standoff began.
Harrison Avenue is blocked off around the Civic Center.
We're reaching out to law enforcement to confirm.
BUTTE - There is an armed standoff inside a bus and possible hostage situation at the bus depot in Butte.
The suspect is reportedly refusing to come out of a Jefferson Lines bus.
Our reporter Brooke McCarthy is on scene and was initially locked inside the depot with other media before the building was evacuated.
A SWAT team arrived around 1:55 PM.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
