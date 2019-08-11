Police are looking for Jedediah Joseph Allen Hale, 31, who was known to have been in the Lost Horse area south of Hamilton on Sunday.
Hale has ties to Darby, Hamilton, and Corvallis.
He is described as being clean shaven at this time, with a black t-shirt with a green and red design on the chest. He is white, 5'11, and 150 pounds.
He is actively avoiding and hiding from law enforcement.
Hale is wanted as a Fugitive from Justice, as well as Felony Assault on a Minor.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at 406-363-3033.