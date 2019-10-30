Police in Bozeman asking for help in car vandalism case

BOZEMAN- Police in Bozeman are asking for your help finding the person responsible for a vandalism case that’s left one person without a car.
Carly Hendrix a recent graduate of Montana State University and was recently told by her insurance company that the vandalism on her car was some of the worst they have ever seen.
Hendrix has been working as a waitress in Bozeman for a few years.
After graduating she was able to purchase her dream car, a brand-new Volkswagen Beetle.
It was the first new vehicle she's ever owned.
“For me to be able to purchase this new car was just really [an] exciting milestone in my life,” Hendrix said.
She says her Beetle has personality and life, it was the kind of car that begged to be driven in the sun.
She got to drive her dream car for about two months until it was vandalized.
“It was probably about 6 o’clock that I parked my car,” Hendrix said, “I came out a couple of hours later and it was just....yeah.”
The brand-new Beetle was scratched on almost every panel, parts were beaten in, and parts of the hood were destroyed.
“I bust burst into tears, I was so upset,” Hendrix said, “someone had to have taken some time to do that.”
Right now her car has been appraised as a total loss. She's in the process of figuring out the next steps.
“It hurt my heart more than anything that someone do that,” Hendrix said, “you know I worked really, really hard to be able to get myself a nice vehicle and I just don’t feel like I deserved what happened to me.”
Her friend who also sold her the vehicle from the Billion Auto Group is loaning her car to use to get to work.
Police say this happened in Bozeman on the streets of Cascade and Stafford, this is an active investigation and police are requesting that if you know anything to contact them.
They do believe this to be random.
If you're interested in donating to Carly there is a GoFund me set up to help her, here.