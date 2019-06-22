Police group to host golf tournament to support special olympics.

BUTTE – A police group in the Treasure State is hosting a golf tournament in July to help support a group with the Special Olympics.
The Montana Police Protective Association’s LETR Golf Tournament will take place on Friday, July 12 at Fairmont Hot Springs, and will use a Callaway scoring system.
Proceeds will go towards the Montana Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics, an organization that helps in increasing awareness of the games while “enhancing the quality of life of [its] athletes,” according to its official Facebook page.
Registration, which includes Green Fees and Cart, is $125 per player and $500 per team.
There are discounts for players over the age of 65, and those who serve or have served the military only have to pay $80 each. Special Olympics athletes can play for free.
You can purchase tickets and make donations at the event’s official page.