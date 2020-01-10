Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE AT TIMES. * WHERE...MUCH OF MADISON COUNTY AND THE SOUTHERN HALF OF GALLATIN COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. INCREASE AVALANCHE DANGER IS ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&