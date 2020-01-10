BOZEMAN - A Bozeman woman is accused of pulling a knife on her husband just feet away from their baby, following an argument between the couple on Thursday at about 7:19 p.m. at their home in Bozeman.
According to court documents, officers received a call from the husband of Michele Carrizalez, 34, of Bozeman, saying she was "out of control" and inebriated when she pulled a knife on him.
The husband told officers he and his wife were having an argument when she allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen, stopped several feet from her husband, lifted it above her head pointing it at him. According to documents, he also said their baby was several feet away during the incident.
The husband told officers the incident left him in "extreme distress".
Officers urged the husband to leave the house with the couple's two children, a baby and a 2-year-old.
When police arrived, Carrizalez was allegedly bare-naked, smelling heavily of alcohol, staggering around and slurring her speech.
Documents say when officers questioned Carrizalez, she would not cooperate.
Police took Carrizalez to Gallatin Detention Center where she was issued a No-Contact-Order for three days. She is charged for Assault with a Weapon and is held on no bond.