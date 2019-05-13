BELGRADE - A plane carrying two people crashed around 11:45 AM Monday at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Both of the plane's passengers reportedly have no injuries.
The crash caused an hour delay to the airport's operations, according to Deputy Airport Director Scott Humphrey. One incoming flight was rerouted to Helena, but was expected to land at its destination in Bozeman by early Monday afternoon.
Humphrey says he doesn't have any information about the pilot and the passenger yet, or the extent of their flying experience. He added that small, private planes crash at the airport about every other year, but that flying remains the safest mode of transportation.
The airport's operations have returned to normal.