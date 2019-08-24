BOZEMAN- A crime tracker alert to bring you out of the Gallatin Valley, Ole Nelson, who owns Media Station Design Works took to Facebook to post frustration regarding a missing piece of Bozeman history.
Nelson, who owns the old "Starlite Drive-In" sign, had part of the vintage sign taken from his front yard.
This morning he noticed the word “lite” was gone.
Nelson said on the phone, that over the years many people have taken photos with the old drive-in movie theater sign and have even tried to buy it from him.
However, he never expected anyone to walk away with it.
A police report has been filed, but now he is asking the community for help in finding the vintage sign.
You can take a look at the sign in its original home here.
We are tracking this story and will have more on Wake Up Montana this week.