Picking up the pieces: family gets new car donated after DUI incident leaves them without a vehicle

BOZEMAN- One Bozeman family woke up to the sounds of a loud crash in their front yard.
Their totaled vehicle and a series of triggering events set them back financially.
A drunk driver smashed into the Anderson family’s parked car and launched it through a fence.
“It’s been a nightmare,” Theresa Anderson said. “As far as feeling safe anymore because of this accident... I don’t feel safe anymore.”
Teresa and her family are living in transitional housing working to go from homelessness to homeowners and this incident hasn’t helped their transition.
They are working with an organization called Family Promise, a group that's working to end homelessness in the area.
“It’s been a financial jab, you would not believe the bills,” Anderson said.
The family just paid off their now totaled car in October. A massive personal accomplishment for them.
“The loss of the car itself… we have had it for six years,” Anderson said, “my husband got it for me on my birthday.”
But the accident not only left them, without a car it injured their granddaughter.
“As a result, she had a stress-induced grand mal seizure,” Anderson said, “the cops were here that had EMS, and went to the hospital.”
Anderson explained that her granddaughter is recovering but requires physical therapy after the incident.
When word got out about the situation people in the community stepped up donating money to pay for a rental car, Christmas gifts and one member of the community even donated a brand new vehicle.
“Oh we are very humbled, so grateful, I can’t put it into words, it’s just one of those things where your like, oh my gosh somebody donated us a vehicle,” Anderson said.
Even though the situation has been hard on the Anderson family, they say they are so appreciative of the community.
“I’m just amazed I’m shocked I’m still in awe over the whole thing,” Anderson said.
If you would like to donate to help the Anderson family or require housing assistance and would like to work with Family Promise more information can be found by following this link.