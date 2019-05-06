YELLOWSTONE- A Philipsburg, Montana brewing company is helping reduce plastic use in a creative new program at Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone is operating under a new no-plastic policy, but they're bringing in new canned water filled in Philipsburg, says Dylan Hoffman.
Hoffman works as the director of sustainability for Xanterra, the concessions operator in Yellowstone.
The cans will be familiar to fans of the Philipsburg Brewery for their distinctive shape and screw-on lid.
Hoffman tells us that the canned water just simply makes sense.
The park already stocks beer from the Philipsburg Brewing Company, so it's just one more thing added to the shipment from Philipsburg.
“Through this program, we anticipate we will be saving a quarter of a million plastic water bottles a year," Hoffman said. "That’s both through the reduction of plastic use but also through the total reduction of single-use water that’s sold."
Hoffman says many people are taking the cans home as keepsakes, helping to keep them out of landfills.
The bottles cost roughly $1.95 in the park.