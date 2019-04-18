Passover celebration in Bozeman, all invited

BOZEMAN-Members of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana, the Bozeman Jewish congregation is gearing up for Passover.
Passover is a holiday in the Jewish faith celebrating freedom from slavery.
When the Jewish people left Egypt they left in a hurry and did not have time for bread to rise, which is why unleavened bread is used in the celebration of Passover.
This bread can also be called Matzah.
Co-director Chavie Bruk of Chabad Lubavitch started preparing for the holiday weeks back.
She went through a deep clean of her kitchen, even putting in temporary countertops to be in compliance with kosher rules and then ordering several dozen pounds of fresh food.
She uses limited oils and salts, only kosher fresh ingredients in cooking for this holiday.
Bruk expects over the eight-day holiday that she will cook for over 400 people and she’s happily welcome in the entire city to take part.
“It’s awesome to embrace the holiday and enjoy it,” Bruk said, “It’s a lot of work, it’s really special especially to enjoy it with our community and celebrate it’s just an awesome opportunity to celebrate who we are.”
You're welcome to take part in the celebration even if not a member of the Jewish faith.
Kosher wine and Matzah have been ordered and anyone interested in taking part is welcome to join.
The Rabbi says the best way to learn is to ask questions these happy to answer.
More information on attending the Passover service is available here.