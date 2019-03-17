According to tweets from the Bozeman Fire Department, firefighters are working on the scene of a reported roof collapse at the ice rink structure in Bogert Park in Bozeman.
No injuries are reported.
According to our reporter on the scene, firemen say bowstring structures, similar to that of the ice rink, have a higher chance of completely collapsing once one part goes.
It is unclear at this time what has led to the collapse.
We will continue to update you with more information once it becomes available.