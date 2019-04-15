BOZEMAN- Parking is prohibited on a section of the 200 block of West Lamme as Bozeman Fire will conduct drills for the next few months. The department says they'll occasionally be using fake smoke during the trainings.
Blocking off the street and parking enables parking for the fire department to conduct the live drills and not interfere with the moving traffic flow.
The temporary parking closure will be noted with signs and curb paint. Illegally parked cars could be ticketed and towed.
Bozeman Fire wrote on Facebook:
Please note new Parking Regulations in the 200 block of W Lamme.
The city has marked with signs 1 side of the 200 block of W. Lamme as NO PARKING. (yellow curb markings will come as weather allows).
This enables emergency apparatus parking for the fire department to conduct live drills and not interfere with the moving traffic flow.
Several homes on the block have been generously donated and will soon be removed post training evolutions. Thank you for your cooperation, expect the changes to continue for a couple months as the demolition proceeds. Again thanks for your understanding, live buildings are a very important aspect to Fire department training. Fake smoke (cold smoke) only will be used in any training drills. There is no threat to the public.
Illegally parked cars may be ticketed or towed.